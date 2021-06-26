Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,919 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $173.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.63.

PXD opened at $165.17 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of -57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

