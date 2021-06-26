Amalgamated Bank Sells 274 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $276,038,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after acquiring an additional 314,805 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $253.61 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.62 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.