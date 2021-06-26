Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,446 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $284,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,316.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

