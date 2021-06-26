American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. American Tower reported earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

AMT stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.54. 1,882,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,042. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

