American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. American Tower reported earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

AMT stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.54. 1,882,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,042. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.