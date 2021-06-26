AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Stock Holdings Decreased by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. reduced its position in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,764 shares during the period. AmeriServ Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AmeriServ Financial worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmeriServ Financial by 593.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmeriServ Financial stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.34.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

