Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,766,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 232,100 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.66% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $17,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

FOLD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,528. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,391.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and have sold 137,725 shares worth $1,393,381. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

