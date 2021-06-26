Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stake Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 127.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,777 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $186,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,552.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $299,130.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,476. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $996.52 million, a P/E ratio of 418.40 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.