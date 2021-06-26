Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,161,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675,733 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $406,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.34.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.