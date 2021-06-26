Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

