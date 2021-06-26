Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASYS. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ASYS opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 337,934 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $3,040,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 152,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

