Analysts Anticipate GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GCMG shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $12,925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $12,528,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $55,833,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $10,219,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

GCMG stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $10.01. 5,638,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,385. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.05.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.