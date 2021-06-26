Analysts Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.39. 1,508,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,920. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

