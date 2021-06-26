Analysts Expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to report earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.16). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($4.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.18) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACHV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Achieve Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.35. 498,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

In related news, CEO John Bencich bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,987. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 87,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $129,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

