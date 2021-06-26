Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post $0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. General Mills reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $59.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,811. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

