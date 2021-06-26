Analysts Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.44 Billion

Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce $6.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.65 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $27.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.37 billion to $28.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.90 billion to $29.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.82. 15,530,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,518,008. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

