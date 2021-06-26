Analysts Set ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target at $7.80

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,550,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,772. The company has a market cap of $220.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.33. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 8.36.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.