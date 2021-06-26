Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price at $77.67

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock remained flat at $$75.45 during trading on Wednesday. 669,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

