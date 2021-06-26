Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price at $77.67

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.67.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock remained flat at $$75.45 during trading on Wednesday. 669,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.55.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
