Analysts Set Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) PT at $21.25

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

