Analysts Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) PT at $9.78

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after buying an additional 3,201,484 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,245,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 608,159 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $10,666,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.49.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

