Analysts Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target at $200.00

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.29. 513,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,633. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

