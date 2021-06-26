Analysts Set SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Target Price at $12.33

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,632 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $1,482,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.65. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

