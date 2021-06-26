Analysts Set Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) PT at C$6.83

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

CVE:SDE opened at C$5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$5.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.94.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.