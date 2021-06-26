Analyzing Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) & Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and Lantheus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $270,000.00 750.03 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.34 Lantheus $339.41 million 5.41 -$13.47 million $0.47 57.87

Lantheus has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lantheus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Lantheus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Lantheus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Lantheus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A Lantheus -2.29% 2.87% 1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lucira Health and Lantheus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00 Lantheus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lucira Health currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.43%. Lantheus has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Lucira Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than Lantheus.

Summary

Lantheus beats Lucira Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation. The company also offers AZEDRA, a radiotherapeutic to treat adult and pediatric patients; Automated Bone Scan Index that calculates the disease burden of prostate cancer by quantifying the hotspots on bone scans; and Cobalt (Co 57), a non-pharmaceutical radiochemical. It provides Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; and Quadramet for severe bone pain associated with osteoblastic metastatic bone lesions. The company also develops PyL for prostate cancer; flurpiridaz F 18 to assess blood flow to the heart; 1095, a PSMA-targeted iodine-131 labeled small molecule; LMI 1195 for neuroendocrine tumors; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic; 1404, a Tc-99m labeled small molecule; PSMA-AI, an AI-based imaging analysis technology; and leronlimab, an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody. It serves radiopharmacies, PET manufacturing facilities, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices. The company has strategic partnerships with NanoMab Technology Limited; Bausch Health Companies, Inc.; GE Healthcare Limited; Curium; Bayer AG; CytoDyn Inc.; ROTOP; FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and POINT Biopharma US Inc. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

