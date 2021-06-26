Analyzing Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) & QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spindle and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.48%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Spindle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Spindle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spindle and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spindle N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet 3.98% 7.91% 5.31%

Volatility and Risk

Spindle has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spindle and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spindle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet $490.34 million 2.04 $18.10 million $0.34 54.82

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Spindle on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spindle Company Profile

Spindle, Inc. provides payment-processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway. It also acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses. The company is based in Marco Island, Florida.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

