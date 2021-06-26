Analyzing TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) and HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) and HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get TrueBlue alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TrueBlue and HeadHunter Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueBlue 0 2 3 0 2.60 HeadHunter Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

TrueBlue presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.09%. HeadHunter Group has a consensus price target of $39.10, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%. Given HeadHunter Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HeadHunter Group is more favorable than TrueBlue.

Volatility and Risk

TrueBlue has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TrueBlue and HeadHunter Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueBlue 0.86% 5.68% 2.59% HeadHunter Group 24.97% 88.24% 18.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrueBlue and HeadHunter Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueBlue $1.85 billion 0.57 -$141.84 million $0.43 68.65 HeadHunter Group $112.11 million 17.25 $24.14 million $0.69 56.06

HeadHunter Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueBlue. HeadHunter Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueBlue, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of TrueBlue shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of HeadHunter Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of TrueBlue shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The PeopleScout segment offers permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and manages clients' contingent labor programs comprising vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services. It provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.