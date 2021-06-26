Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

