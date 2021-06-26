Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,520 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 195,105 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,767 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

