Anna Griffin Sells 1,600 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00.

Smartsheet stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 117.9% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

