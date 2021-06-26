Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.73% of Anterix worth $39,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATEX. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 580.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 6,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $333,800.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,815.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATEX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $61.96 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.16.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 5,910.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

