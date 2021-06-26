APENFT (NFT) One Day Volume Hits $116.34 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. APENFT has a total market cap of $52.15 million and $116.34 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APENFT has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.37 or 0.00589044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038587 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.