AppCoins (APPC) 1-Day Volume Tops $98,230.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and $98,230.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.00577402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037625 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,117,314 coins and its circulating supply is 245,117,313 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

