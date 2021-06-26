Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

AQST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

AQST stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,042. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $150.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.59. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,080,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

