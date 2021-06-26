Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 223.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 56.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,288.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

