Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading 5.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) traded up 5.7% on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $63.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.56. 15,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 615,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

