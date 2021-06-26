Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of ASC opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

