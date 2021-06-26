Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $338.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $362.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $374.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total value of $733,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares in the company, valued at $648,640.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,162 shares of company stock worth $31,156,532. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

