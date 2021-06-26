Ark Price Down 34.7% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $86.29 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000565 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,194,786 coins and its circulating supply is 130,073,889 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

