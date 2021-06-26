ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Separately, Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $824.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

