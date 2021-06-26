Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AX.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.69.

Shares of AX.UN opened at C$11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.08. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$7.19 and a 12-month high of C$11.85.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

