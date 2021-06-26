Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 160,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.96 per share, with a total value of $9,433,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,728 shares in the company, valued at $167,430,362.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a PE ratio of -42.39.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,550,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

