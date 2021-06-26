Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Increased to GBX 6,000 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ashtead Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,842.57 ($63.27).

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 5,410 ($70.68) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,430 ($70.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £24.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,974.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

