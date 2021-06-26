ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to post $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings. ASML posted earnings per share of $1.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full year earnings of $15.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.75 to $16.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.08 to $20.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $8.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $686.21. 431,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,406. ASML has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $288.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.89.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

