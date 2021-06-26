ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $768.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $618.00.

ASML opened at $686.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $288.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $710.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $662.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.5% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

