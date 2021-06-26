AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta Sells 2,534 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mukesh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Mukesh Mehta sold 100 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $2,700.00.
Shares of AMK opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.89 and a beta of 1.15.
Several analysts recently commented on AMK shares. Raymond James raised AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 222,421 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
