AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta Sells 2,534 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mukesh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mukesh Mehta sold 100 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $2,700.00.

Shares of AMK opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.89 and a beta of 1.15.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMK shares. Raymond James raised AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 222,421 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

