Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.78. Athena Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 60,751 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.81.

About Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN)

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.