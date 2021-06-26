Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Up to $25.02

Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.02, but opened at $25.82. Atomera shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 9,113 shares.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Atomera in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $541.29 million, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atomera by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after buying an additional 109,820 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Atomera by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 642,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atomera by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atomera by 1,156.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 284,337 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Atomera by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 143,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

