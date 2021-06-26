AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells $1,603,560.00 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ATRC stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.