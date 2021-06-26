Australian Unity Office Fund (AOF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on July 28th

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Australian Unity Office Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56.

About Australian Unity Office Fund

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

