Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,327 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Autodesk by 2.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,342 shares of company stock worth $2,577,407 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $288.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

