Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Avalara worth $71,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 89,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of AVLR opened at $163.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -217.91 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,958,953. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.